$67.22 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce sales of $67.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.77 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $65.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $229.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.54 million to $231.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $287.97 million, with estimates ranging from $258.48 million to $305.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SALT. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $451.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 2.34. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

