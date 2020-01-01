$685.04 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $685.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.13 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $652.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,372. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

