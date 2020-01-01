$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

HPE stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 907,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 122.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,824,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

