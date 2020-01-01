$713.48 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $713.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $732.00 million. ITT reported sales of $678.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

