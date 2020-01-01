$744.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $744.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.53 million and the highest is $761.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $776.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

