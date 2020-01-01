$75.64 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.53 million to $75.80 million. Workiva reported sales of $64.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $293.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $293.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.37 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $343.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,129.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.