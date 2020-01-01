$800.28 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce $800.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.17 million and the lowest is $781.21 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $778.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $38,943,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.