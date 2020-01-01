$82.93 Million in Sales Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $85.20 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $83.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $302.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.13 million, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

