$850.66 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $850.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.20 million. Qorvo posted sales of $832.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Qorvo stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

