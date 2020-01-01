$854.13 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $854.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $865.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Raymond James cut their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $10,520,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

