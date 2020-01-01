$86.16 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $86.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.82 million and the highest is $87.20 million. Eastgroup Properties posted sales of $77.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $331.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.66 million to $333.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.30 million, with estimates ranging from $347.19 million to $380.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 203,213 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

