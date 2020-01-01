$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report sales of $9.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 90,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

