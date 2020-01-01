$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $94.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.54 million and the highest is $96.61 million. Regional Management reported sales of $83.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $351.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

