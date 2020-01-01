$942.59 Million in Sales Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to post $942.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $951.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.28 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $715.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.41.

NOW stock opened at $282.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.64 and a 200-day moving average of $269.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $168.47 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.60, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

