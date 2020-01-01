999 Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One 999 token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00039339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 999 has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. 999 has a total market capitalization of $618.52 million and $17,070.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003867 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About 999

999 is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. 999’s official website is www.acashcorp.com.

999 Token Trading

999 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

