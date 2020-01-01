Aave Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 76.4% against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $14.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

