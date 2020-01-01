Aave Price Up 109.5% Over Last Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Aave has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, BiteBTC and ABCC. In the last week, Aave has traded up 109.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, BiteBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

