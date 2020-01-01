Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.80 ($16.53).

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Abcam alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.20. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,047 ($13.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.