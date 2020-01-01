Absolute Price Reaches $0.0019 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a total market cap of $24,708.00 and $2,132.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

