Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $60,692.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, YoBit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.06030429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Indodax, BitForex, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, YoBit, CoinPlace, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

