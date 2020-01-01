Abyss Token Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $210,027.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Indodax, CoinExchange and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.06047443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Indodax, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, BitForex, ZBG, IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

