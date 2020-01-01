ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.55 Million

Brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $534.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.50 million and the highest is $541.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $529.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,503,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $905.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

