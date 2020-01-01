AceD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. AceD has a market cap of $22,503.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004963 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007688 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,969,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,937,116 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

