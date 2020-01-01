Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,805,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 1,824,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 760,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $847.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

