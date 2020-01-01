Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $684,986.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $320,532.00 and approximately $684,986.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01823879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.02844618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00632893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062534 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

