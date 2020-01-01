ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Hits $557,144.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $557,144.00 and $22.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,358,847 coins and its circulating supply is 83,216,836 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

