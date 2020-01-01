ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Down 7.9% This Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $741,711.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,354,529 coins and its circulating supply is 83,212,519 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

