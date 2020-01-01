AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, HitBTC and Huobi. AdEx has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $29,254.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

