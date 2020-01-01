AdHive (ADH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a market cap of $69,829.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

