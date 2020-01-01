AdHive (ADH) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last week, AdHive has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $79,995.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

