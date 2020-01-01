Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $6,346.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,469 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

