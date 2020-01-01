Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $261.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $263.89 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $316.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

ATGE opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

