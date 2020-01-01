Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report sales of $4.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $2.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.