Advanced Technology Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $34,065.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 140.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $34,065.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,188,197 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

