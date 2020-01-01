Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

AEGN stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aegion by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegion by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

