Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $744.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00640207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

