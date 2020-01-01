Aeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $626.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00627816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

