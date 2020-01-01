Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Aergo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. Aergo has a market cap of $2.58 million and $1.09 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

