Aeron Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, Bit-Z and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $2.52 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kuna, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

