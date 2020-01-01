Aeternity Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OTCBTC, IDAX and Binance. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and $3.65 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,346,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,525,215 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Crex24, OTCBTC, FCoin, Zebpay, Liqui, Koinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDAX, Binance, BitMart, HADAX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kyber Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

