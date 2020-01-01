AgaveCoin (AGVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,899.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $21,899.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

