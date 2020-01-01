Agrello 24 Hour Volume Reaches $257,443.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and Binance. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $3.48 million and $257,443.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.