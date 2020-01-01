Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,338,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMT opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

