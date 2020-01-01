Aion (AION) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and $3.20 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Liqui, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, RightBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, BitForex, Binance, LATOKEN and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

