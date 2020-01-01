Airbloc Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $446,819.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $446,819.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

