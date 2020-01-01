AirSwap (AST) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

