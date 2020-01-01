Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

