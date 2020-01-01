Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Akroma has a market capitalization of $4,187.00 and $79.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.01806849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.