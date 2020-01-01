ALIS (ALIS) Price Down 60.5% Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ALIS has a market capitalization of $578,849.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar. One ALIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

