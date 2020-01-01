Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 278,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,341. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12 month low of $78.31 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

